Cheshire Wildlife Trust backs “Big Wild Walk” for nature

Cheshire Wildlife Trust is urging residents to support the “Big Wild Walk” for nature between October 25-31.

Ramble for red squirrels, put your boots on for beavers or hike for a hedgehog, the Trust hopes the public will stride out before COP26.

It’s hoped people can help by raising vital funds to further the charity’s “30 by 30” vision to restore at least 30% of land and sea for nature by 2030.

Nature-lovers can create their own challenge, or use the number 30 as inspiration to:

– Walk 30 km during Big Wild Walk Week

– Walk 30 km in three days

– Walk 30 km in one day

Alternatively, people can create their own challenge, such as walking 3.0km a day; the distance that a hedgehog can travel around the neighbourhood in just one night on the prowl for food and a mate.

The walk highlights the urgent need to take action for the nature and climate crisis, whether it’s restoring peatlands to lock-in carbon, planting underwater seagrass meadows, or bringing back beavers – a species that helps rejuvenate wetlands.

The Wildlife Trusts’ Big Wild Walk week ends on October 31 just as the international climate conference COP26 starts in Glasgow.

Jo Darlington, director of fundraising and engagement at Cheshire Wildlife Trust, said: “It’s a beautiful time of year to get outside and explore – full of life and colour.

“The Big Wild Walk is a great opportunity to get out and discover nature on your doorstep, while raising money for wildlife.

“Whether it’s walking along the coast or exploring one of our woodland reserves, there are lots of beautiful places to do your Big Wild Walk across Cheshire, Halton, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford, Warrington and Wirral.

“Every penny raised through your Big Wild Walk will help nature’s recovery on your doorstep.”

TV GP Dr Amir Khan, ambassador for The Wildlife Trusts, is among more than 750 people who have already pledged to take part.

Dr Khan said: “I can’t wait to embark on my Big Wild Walk, I’ll be walking 30km over the week to raise money for The Wildlife Trusts’ extraordinary vision of 30% of land and seas for nature by 2030.

“Walking is one of my favourite ways to experience the natural world, and this is a great challenge for those who want to make a difference for wildlife whilst experiencing it themselves.

“Walking in nature is also proven to improve your health and wellbeing, so wrap up warm and grab a flask of tea and join me in taking on the Big Wild Walk challenge!”

Sign up and create your own walk at www.cheshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/big-wild-walk-2021

Participants can download free autumn nature spotter sheets, a Big Wild Walk tracker sheet and a certificate upon completion.