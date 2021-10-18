Staff shortages blamed for problems at Nantwich medical centre

Staff shortages are being blamed for delays facing patients trying to get through to a Nantwich doctors practice.

Scores of patients have taken to social media to complain about Kiltearn Medical Centre in recent days.

Some say they have tried to call hundreds of times without getting through.

One said delays led to her son’s cancer going from stage one to stage two, and he was forced to go private to get an appointment within 48 hours.

Today, Kiltearn bosses based at Church View Primary Care Centre said a “reduced reception and admin team” has caused the problems.

But Crewe and Nantwich MP Dr Kieran Mullan has vowed to take up the complaints he has received.

Dr Mullan said: “I had heard from a lot of people about the difficulty they had getting through on the phone and making an appointment.

“They were usually very happy with the care they received but being able to make an appointment is important.

“I raised it with the CCG and had a meeting with the practice partners and managers so I could raise concerns residents had.

“The practice told me the changes they had made already including a new phone system and more receptionist staff.

“We agreed I would see in a few months if things had improved.

“Whilst my team have noticed a drop in calls to my office with people struggling, we have seen another spike recently.

“I am going to raise the concerns Nantwich News residents have brought to light as it would seem we are still some way off this being sorted.”

Nantwich News revealed back in 2012 how the practice was experiencing difficulties with its phone systems.

And in a GP Patient Survey in 2018, the practice came bottom out of all practices based in the South Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group which covers Nantwich, Crewe, Sandbach, Alsager and Middlewich.

A spokesperson for Kiltearn Medical Centre, which received a “Good” rating from the Care Quality Commission when last inspected in 2017, said: “We are aware that some patients are currently facing delays when accessing the practice and apologise to any patients affected.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we currently have a reduced reception and admin team and ask for patience while we do everything we can to rectify the situation as quickly as possible.

“In the interest of patient confidentiality, we are not in a position to comment on individual cases.

“However the number of people in our waiting room bears no reflection to the level of support Kiltearn Medical Centre continues to provide for patients.

“As with all GP practices, it is merely an indication of the safety measures that remain in place to help protect patients and staff from COVID-19.

“Appointments – including face-to-face consultations – remain available to all patients who need them.”

Among the complaints from patients made on social media, include:

“We tried phoning to book the flu jab as suggested in their text, but could not get through, so we have booked with Boots instead. Heaven help anyone who is seriously ill, this set of doctors won’t!”

“148 times this morning, as many again this after then tried that online appt system to get a message to say that they couldn’t offer an appt online and I needed to call them! You couldn’t make it up it’s that bad down there.”

“They sent me a text asking me to ring to make a flu jab appointment and the phone is permanently engaged! You can reply by text if you don’t want an appointment, but not if you do! After two days of trying, I have given up”

“I was on the phone 28 mins. Asked about flu injection and was told they were not available at the moment. After putting phone down 20 mins later received text to say phone surgery to book flu injection appointment. What the heck.”

“The most I’ve ever had, trying from 8am, pressing redial constantly, 178 !!!! And I STILL didn’t get into the queue. So I went into the surgery to ask to make an appointment and told the lovely receptionist how many times I’d rang and still unable to get through. She laughed until I showed her my call log on my phone and it was there in black and white.”