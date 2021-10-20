Active Waterways programme for Over 55s in Cheshire

Over 55s in and around Nantwich are being invited to join the Canal & River Trust “active waterways” programme.

The 12-week walks programme is free to join and starts in November.

The aim is to help participants improve mental and physical health by joining in gentle exercise along Cheshire’s canals and rivers.

There is also a chance to meet new people and learn more about the area’s rich waterway heritage.

The latest series of weekly one-hour walks will run from November 1 to February 4, with five different local guided walking programmes organised around Nantwich, Northwich, Macclesfield, Chester and Ellesmere Port.

All routes are accessible for walking aids and wheelchairs.

Poppy Learman, Active Waterways project manager with the Canal & River Trust, said: “We are thrilled with the success of earlier programmes and the difference they have made to so many people’s lives.

“We recognise many older people have lost confidence in going out and about as a result of the coronavirus lockdowns.

“Many of our participants have experienced loneliness or isolation so the group activities have been particularly designed to bring people under similar circumstances together.

“More than 65% of previous participants thought the sessions had encouraged them to become more active.

“Many discovered picturesque new local walks and a few have decided they would like to take their involvement further by volunteering with the Canal & River Trust.

“Research shows us that life truly is better by water so we would encourage anyone who wants to improve their health and wellbeing to get in touch and join us on these weekly saunters exploring the county’s beautiful waterways.”

Julie Lange, who joined the previous Nantwich Active Waterways programme, said: “It’s been good for my mental health and physical health. I feel that my stamina has been built up.

“The first week I was a bit breathless but I kept pushing myself. But I feel now that my level of fitness has improved and I can feel that my legs are stronger.”

Active Waterways Cheshire, supported by £222,000 of National Lottery funding from Sport England, is a key initiative within Sport England’s plan ‘Towards an Active Nation’, and focuses on the county’s many beautiful waterways – part of the 2,000 miles of canals and rivers cared for by the Trust.

For more information or to reserve a place on the Active Cheshire walks programme, visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/activewaterways