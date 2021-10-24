Nantwich Comic Con Market is hit with the public

Nantwich’s Comic Con returned as a Comic Con Market this year at Nantwich Civic Hall, writes Jonathan White.

Due to the pandemic, it was not the full Nanocon Comic Con convention but a free entry Comic Con Market in the main hall.

It focused on comic books and related forms of pop culture entertainment, including movies, TV shows, and video games.

The Comic Con Market featured a collector’s market of stalls selling collectable merchandise, hand-made goods and artwork.

There were also numerous cosplay characters and superheroes outside and inside the venue including Spiderman, Batman, Robin, Power Rangers, Pikachu and Charizard from Pokémon, Magneto, First Officers from Star Trek, Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th series, Snow White, Deadpool, Olaf from Frozen, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mandalorian and Stormtroopers.

Bucket collections outside the venue raised money for various charities.

The event was attended by hundreds of sci-fi lovers and TV/movie fans.

For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/nantwichcomiccon