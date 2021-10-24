Nantwich man turns “mythical monk” for cancer charity

A Nantwich man turned himself into legendary mythical monk Friar Tuck in aid of a cancer charity.

Simon Pablo agreed to have his hair cut in the style of the monk at a fundraising event at the Boot and Shoe pub on Hospital Street.

And it has raised well over £1,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust with donations on the day and via a Justgiving page.

Simon supports the charity because one of his friend’s grandchildren is battling cancer.

He said: “2020-21 has been a year of extraordinary change and challenge for all of us in different ways, but especially for young people going through cancer.

“With resources stretched more than at any point in memory, young people battling cancer need our support more than ever before, it only feels right to do something to contribute.

“People have been amazing and many donations have been made at the Boot and Shoe on Hospital St and an online fundraising platform has been set up.

“We are grateful for all the generous support from the people of Nantwich.”

They just giving page was set up by Helena Bayne whom works at the Boot & Shoe.

It is open for donations, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/helenabayne