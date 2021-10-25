13 hours ago
Bottom teams draw in Crewe Regional Premier League

in Football / Sport October 25, 2021
bottom teams - Regional Sunday league - Barony Park - sunday football

The two bottom teams Winnington SC and Raven Salvador drew 2-2 in the Crewe Regional League Premier Division.

The visitors led 0-2 at half time, thanks to goals from Josh Wynne and Robsan Osman.

But Winnington SC fought back to earn a draw with two goals from Chris Harmon, one being a penalty kick.

NHB had a slow start to the season, but are now showing better form, and they won 0-3 at Faddiley.

In Division One, Cooper Buckley beat Princes Feathers 6-2, but needed three late goals to ensure the victory.

Tristan Sword scored a hat-trick, with Ben Burrow, Matt King and Brad Stockton also on target.

Kevin Douglas scored both the goals for Princes Feathers.

Nantwich Pirates are another team who started the season slowly, but they had far too much for newcomers Ruskin Park and won 10-2.

Joey Hilton scored three, Declan Scott and Anthony Broadhurst both scored two, with further goals from Wayne Garnett, Mile Truan and Chris Lunn completing the tally.

Sandbach Town remain undefeated in the league, and they shaded the game against improving Leighton FC 0-2.

A fine goal from Joe Macdonald gave the visitors the lead, and a late penalty from Lewis Barker sealed the victory.

C & N Utd. beat White Horse 4-2.

Club Secretary Tom Lloyd scored twice, with Adam Smith and Chris Worstencroft also netting.

Tom Royle has been in good scoring form for White Horse, and he scored an excellent goal, with an own goal completing the White Horse total.

The two remaining fixtures in the first round of the Crewe and District FA Knockout competition were both completed.

In the Sunday Cup, League leaders Betley were too strong for Willaston White Star, winning 4-1.

Keiron Duckers scored twice, and Danny Lavalette and Johnny Hancock also netted.

Danny Williams scored for The Star.

In The Vase, the game between Audlem and JS Bailey had to be abandoned on September 12 after a JS Bailey player suffered a serious injury, but the replayed fixture went ahead without incident.

With both teams being ready ahead of 11am, referee Keith Curzon was able to start the game early.

With Audlem being top of Division One and JS Bailey being bottom, a convincing victory for the home team may have looked a formality, but JS Bailey put up a fine display and only went down 4-3, although Audlem were always ahead.

Nick Gregory is having an excellent season for Audlem and netted a hat-trick with Ben Walker also scoring.

Connor Jones, Nathan Stockton and Greg Bailey scored for the visitors.

