51 mins ago
‘Ribbon of Poppies’ Remembrance Day display in Wistaston
2 hours ago
No police action after investigations into Cheshire East Council
2 hours ago
Vaccine decisions for Cheshire East children in care
5 hours ago
Crewe and Nantwich RUFC Academy star joins Sale Sharks
24 hours ago
Take That Experience heads to Crewe Lyceum Theatre
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Hen charity to stage adoption day in Nantwich

in Charity events / Community Events / What's On & Reviews November 4, 2021
caged hens - hen rehoming in nantwich

South Cheshire residents are being urged to think outside the box when it comes to picking their next family pet.

The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) is holding an adoption day for ex-commercial chickens in Nantwich on Saturday November 13.

And the charity is asking people to consider whether they could give a loving home to a hard-working hen.

Domestic fowl are now the fourth most popular pet in the UK.

Adopting a hen from the BHWT saves it from slaughter.

Jane Howorth MBE, founder of the BHWT, said: “Time and time again, the feedback we have from people who rehome our hens is how much they love them.

“Once people welcome hens into their family, they get to see what amazing, curious, funny little creatures they really are and can’t believe they didn’t do it sooner.

“These animals aren’t often thought of as pets, but they have just as much personality as cats and dogs.

“They’ll follow you around, talk to you, play with you, cuddle you.

“They’re incredibly affectionate and after being saved from slaughter, they have so much love to give.

“You don’t need to have a huge garden or live on a farm to have chickens. All you need is a good-sized secure area for them to live in and a big heart.”

The BHWT does not charge a fee for each hen but does ask for a donation to cover adoption costs and hen welfare campaigning work.

If you are interested in adopting any of the hens coming to Nantwich you need to register with the BHWT before the end of the afternoon on Thursday, November 11.

For more information visit bhwt.org.uk or call 01884 860084.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
Show all of Latest Listings