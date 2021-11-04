Hen charity to stage adoption day in Nantwich

South Cheshire residents are being urged to think outside the box when it comes to picking their next family pet.

The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) is holding an adoption day for ex-commercial chickens in Nantwich on Saturday November 13.

And the charity is asking people to consider whether they could give a loving home to a hard-working hen.

Domestic fowl are now the fourth most popular pet in the UK.

Adopting a hen from the BHWT saves it from slaughter.

Jane Howorth MBE, founder of the BHWT, said: “Time and time again, the feedback we have from people who rehome our hens is how much they love them.

“Once people welcome hens into their family, they get to see what amazing, curious, funny little creatures they really are and can’t believe they didn’t do it sooner.

“These animals aren’t often thought of as pets, but they have just as much personality as cats and dogs.

“They’ll follow you around, talk to you, play with you, cuddle you.

“They’re incredibly affectionate and after being saved from slaughter, they have so much love to give.

“You don’t need to have a huge garden or live on a farm to have chickens. All you need is a good-sized secure area for them to live in and a big heart.”

The BHWT does not charge a fee for each hen but does ask for a donation to cover adoption costs and hen welfare campaigning work.

If you are interested in adopting any of the hens coming to Nantwich you need to register with the BHWT before the end of the afternoon on Thursday, November 11.

For more information visit bhwt.org.uk or call 01884 860084.