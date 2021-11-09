6 hours ago
Man in court over Joshua Spender road death
Cheshire East unveils “ambitious” plan to transform bus services
Reaseheath College celebrates 100 years of cheesemaking at show
Police make arrest after death of young Crewe man
Family tribute to 23-year-old killed in Crewe fail to stop collision
November 9, 2021
murder - altercation nantwich - County Lines charged and in court

A man from Market Drayton has appeared in court to face charges relating to a fatal collision in Crewe which led to the death of Joshua Spender.

Joshua, 23, was crossing the pedestrian crossing outside McDonalds in Macon Way when a van collided with him and failed to stop at the scene at 5.20pm on Friday 5 November.

William Bratton, 29, from Riverside Drive, Market Drayton was charged today (Tuesday 9 November) with aggravated vehicle taking, causing death by dangerous driving, causing a death by driving while uninsured, causing death by driving while disqualified, being the driver of a vehicle which failed to stop after a road accident, being the driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident and failing to report the accident, and obstructing a constable in the execution of duty.

He appeared at Crewe Magistrates this morning and was remanded in custody to appear at Chester Crown Court on December 7.

