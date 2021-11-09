Man in court over Joshua Spender road death

A man from Market Drayton has appeared in court to face charges relating to a fatal collision in Crewe which led to the death of Joshua Spender.

Joshua, 23, was crossing the pedestrian crossing outside McDonalds in Macon Way when a van collided with him and failed to stop at the scene at 5.20pm on Friday 5 November.

William Bratton, 29, from Riverside Drive, Market Drayton was charged today (Tuesday 9 November) with aggravated vehicle taking, causing death by dangerous driving, causing a death by driving while uninsured, causing death by driving while disqualified, being the driver of a vehicle which failed to stop after a road accident, being the driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident and failing to report the accident, and obstructing a constable in the execution of duty.

He appeared at Crewe Magistrates this morning and was remanded in custody to appear at Chester Crown Court on December 7.