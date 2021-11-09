6 hours ago
Man in court over Joshua Spender road death
1 day ago
Cheshire East unveils “ambitious” plan to transform bus services
1 day ago
Reaseheath College celebrates 100 years of cheesemaking at show
2 days ago
Police make arrest after death of young Crewe man
3 days ago
Family tribute to 23-year-old killed in Crewe fail to stop collision
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Shropshire Union Canal near Nantwich awarded Green Flag status

in Environment / Human Interest / News November 9, 2021
Green Flag Shropshire Union

Large sections of Cheshire canals including the Shropshire Union near Nantwich have been awarded Green Flag status by Keep Britain Tidy.

The awards, now in their third decade, are given to outdoor spaces that boast best environmental standards, are beautifully maintained and have excellent visitor facilities.

Canal & River Trust said all the Shropshire Union Canal in Cheshire now has a Green Flag.

It comes after 22 miles from the National Waterways Museum in Ellesmere Port to Barbridge in Nantwich was added to the existing Green Flag length between Middlewich and Audlem.

A new 17-mile section of the Trent & Mersey Canal between Middlewich and Red Bull at Kidsgrove has also been recognised for its high standards.

Daniel Greenhalgh, Canal & River Trust North West director, said: “Our efforts to win Green Flags are founded on the principle of local community action.

“Canals offer amazing green and blue spaces on our doorsteps teeming with nature and wildlife, but we do need the community to act now to help look after these 200-year-old special places.

Green Flag Trent & Mersey

“I’d like to thank and congratulate everyone who works or volunteers with the Trust, including those in the community who do their bit to help look after their local canal.

“The Green Flags are thanks to those efforts.

“Every action makes a difference, from picking up the odd piece of litter on a towpath walk, getting involved in adopting a stretch of canal, or making a donation to help fund the repairs and maintenance that keeps the canals open and available for people to use.

“We welcome everyone who wants to come along and make positive changes in their local community.”

Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd said: “To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure that these waterways have high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and is a place that supports people to live healthy lives.”

For more about how to “Act Now For Canals” and make your area blue, green and better, visit: canalrivertrust.org.uk/actnowforcanals-and-look-after-the-blue-and-green-space-on-your-doorstep

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
Show all of Latest Listings