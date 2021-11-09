Shropshire Union Canal near Nantwich awarded Green Flag status

Large sections of Cheshire canals including the Shropshire Union near Nantwich have been awarded Green Flag status by Keep Britain Tidy.

The awards, now in their third decade, are given to outdoor spaces that boast best environmental standards, are beautifully maintained and have excellent visitor facilities.

Canal & River Trust said all the Shropshire Union Canal in Cheshire now has a Green Flag.

It comes after 22 miles from the National Waterways Museum in Ellesmere Port to Barbridge in Nantwich was added to the existing Green Flag length between Middlewich and Audlem.

A new 17-mile section of the Trent & Mersey Canal between Middlewich and Red Bull at Kidsgrove has also been recognised for its high standards.

Daniel Greenhalgh, Canal & River Trust North West director, said: “Our efforts to win Green Flags are founded on the principle of local community action.

“Canals offer amazing green and blue spaces on our doorsteps teeming with nature and wildlife, but we do need the community to act now to help look after these 200-year-old special places.

“I’d like to thank and congratulate everyone who works or volunteers with the Trust, including those in the community who do their bit to help look after their local canal.

“The Green Flags are thanks to those efforts.

“Every action makes a difference, from picking up the odd piece of litter on a towpath walk, getting involved in adopting a stretch of canal, or making a donation to help fund the repairs and maintenance that keeps the canals open and available for people to use.

“We welcome everyone who wants to come along and make positive changes in their local community.”

Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd said: “To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure that these waterways have high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and is a place that supports people to live healthy lives.”

For more about how to “Act Now For Canals” and make your area blue, green and better, visit: canalrivertrust.org.uk/actnowforcanals-and-look-after-the-blue-and-green-space-on-your-doorstep