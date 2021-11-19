10 hours ago
Global Yoga elder David Sye to run workshop in Nantwich

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews November 19, 2021
David Sye Yoga elder

A global Yoga elder known throughout the world is coming to Nantwich to run a one-off session.

David Sye will be at Nantwich’s Yoga Masters UK studio tomorrow (Saturday November 20).

A Yoga elder and famous yoga wild child, Sye will be in the town for the first time to offer a taster of “Yogabeats”.

Sye is a singer and son of Legendary 60s entertainer Frankie Vaughan, as well as a cousin of Amy Winehouse.

A spokeswoman for Yoga Masters UK Nantwich said: “Yogabeats is unapologetically sexy.

“Based on micro movements and set to a background of funky beats, you’ll never see yoga in the same way again.

“David lets us know the true meaning of yoga, creating community and union rather than impossible asanas which is why Yogabeats is suitable for anyone.

“Learn beyond ridiculous Sanskrit names and instead learn about yourself through a variety of methods from Tibetan breathing to pagan sharing circles.

“This is a one off experience and opportunity so get on it!

“David is really looking forward to experiencing Nantwich.

“I just can’t express in words how his energy, commitment, focus and integrity has infected me.

“Maybe his words today can help you to feel it a little.”

There are still places to join the workshop which runs 10am to 4pm.

Go to Yogabeats.com to find out more or get tickets, or visit McCarthy’s Salons 9A Welsh Row, Nantwich

Find out more at the Yoga Masters Uk Nantwich Facebook Page here.

