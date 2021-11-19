10 hours ago
Queen tribute band QE2 to play at Studio Nantwich

in Arts & Entertainment / Charity events / What's On & Reviews November 19, 2021
QE2 - Studio Nantwich exterior (1)

Queen tribute band ‘QE2’ will perform a fund-raising concert at Studio Nantwich next week.

The gig is on Friday November 26, doors open 8.30pm, and funds raised through donations will go towards Nantwich Foodbank.

Admission is free before 10pm. It is a standing room only/over 18s event.

‘QE2’ have over 20 years’ experience and aim to accurately recreate the style and excitement of a Queen concert.

Nigel Woodhouse, Director of Operations at Studio Nantwich, said: “We are very excited to be having this fantastic tribute to one of the biggest bands of all time, as QE2 are one of the biggest tribute bands in the UK today.

“QE2 were a huge success when they appeared on The Bank Stage at The Nantwich Jazz Blues & Music Festival on Good Friday in 2019 – they were so popular they almost blew the roof off the marquee!

“It’s free entry before 10pm with donations on the door welcome to Nantwich Foodbank.”

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/StudioLiveNantwich/

