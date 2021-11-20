14 hours ago
Funeral details for Wistonian Rev Ken Sambrook

in Village News / Wistaston November 20, 2021
Diabetes UK - Ken Sambrook (1)

The funeral for Rev Ken Sambrook who died recently will take place on Monday November 29.

It will take place at 11:30am at St Mary’s Church in Wistaston.

The service will also be live streamed on our YouTube Channel at https://youtu.be/qsuKwWHBWvc

A church spokesman said: “We anticipate Ken’s funeral being very well attended and priority in church will obviously be given to family and close friends.

“With this in mind, we are going to simultaneously live stream Ken’s funeral to the Church Hall.

“Once the church is deemed ‘full’ you will be directed to the Church Hall.

“If you prefer, you can go directly to the Church Hall, both venues will open at 11am, please help us by not arriving before this time.

“The service in church will be followed by a private cremation.

“Please be aware that, at both venues, we have Covid measures in place to mitigate risk.

“We ask that you sanitise your hands and wear a face covering entering and leaving the church and hall and remain seated whilst singing (and if possible wear a mask).

“Due to the expected numbers we will not be able to supply any socially distanced seating at either venue.

“My advice is that you join with us online if this will cause you an issue.”

All enquiries on the funeral should be made to Funeral Directors, Graham Tresidder & Son on 01270 812512.

