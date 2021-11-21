8 hours ago
Nantwich gymnast Bryony Page wins World Championship trampoline gold

in Other sports / Sport November 21, 2021
Bryony Page gold medal World Championships

Nantwich trampolining star Bryony Page has won gold medal at the Trampolining World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The former Brine Leas and Malbank student produced the performance of her life to win gold at the eighth time of asking.

Page, 30, who grew up training at Wingate Centre in Wrenbury, already has two Olympic medals to her name.

But in her eighth World Championships, she finally produced the winning routine scoring 56.235 to take gold.

“It hasn’t really sunk in,” said Page.

“I’m just happy to have got out there, completed a routine and added in my new skill to the end. That felt really nice.”

Page won silver medal at Rio 2016, Team GB’s first trampolining medal, and then bronze at Tokyo 2020.

She qualified in third place but had to abort her first attempt at the routine.

Her winning routine featured two triple saltos and a perfect dismount.

China’s Cao Yunzhu scored 55.815 in silver medal position.

Page also performed alongside Louise Brownsey in the synchro element of the team event.

They recorded 47.230 to help the GB team secure overall bronze.

Watch her winning individual gold routine on BBC Sport, here

(Words and image courtesy of Team GB/Sportsbeat)

