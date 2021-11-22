7 hours ago
Royal Mail “sorry” for delivery problems in Nantwich area
13 hours ago
Nantwich firms celebrate honours at South Cheshire Chamber awards
1 day ago
Nantwich gymnast Bryony Page wins World Championship trampoline gold
1 day ago
Nantwich Town fall to 3-0 defeat away at 10-man Scarborough
3 days ago
Free festive car parking days announced for Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Royal Mail “sorry” for delivery problems in Nantwich area

in Human Interest / Incident / News November 22, 2021
Royal Mail van - pic by Alex Borland

Royal Mail bosses have blamed staff sickness and “resourcing issues” for delivery problems affecting Nantwich.

Many residents have complained about not receiving important mail.

Some on social media say they have had no post for nearly a week, and were being fobbed off when making complaints.

One reader said: “We haven’t received any deliveries since last Wednesday and the only information available is the Royal Mail Service updates page that says there are problems!”

But today, Royal Mail have apologised to customers and said they are “working hard to resolve the situation”.

A Royal Mail spokesperson told Nantwich News: “In some areas in Nantwich, we are experiencing some disruption to service due to sickness absence and resourcing issues which we are addressing as quickly as possible.

“Due to the number of staff absent, we have been rotating deliveries in the area so that our customers receive their mail as frequently as possible.

“We apologise to customers for any inconvenience they may experience as we work hard to resolve the situation.

“Anyone who has concerns over the delivery of their mail should contact the Royal Mail customer service team on 03457 740 740 or via the Royal Mail website.”

The organisation said it was hoping to recruit thousands more seasonal staff to ensure deliveries were made on time in run up to Christmas.

“We are getting ready to deliver Christmas, including recruiting around 20,000 seasonal workers to help sort the Christmas post at sites across the UK,” the spokesperson added.

“They will support Royal Mail’s 85,000 permanent postal workers who sort and deliver the mail all year round.”

(Royal Mail van – pic by Alex Borland)

Tags: , ,

One Comment

  1. Elizabeth Bedson says:
    November 22, 2021 at 8:21 pm

    Try getting the contracts out to prospective employs you are not going to hand notice in until you get your contract but it is probably in the mail that has not been delivered

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Show all of Latest Listings