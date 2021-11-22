Royal Mail “sorry” for delivery problems in Nantwich area

Royal Mail bosses have blamed staff sickness and “resourcing issues” for delivery problems affecting Nantwich.

Many residents have complained about not receiving important mail.

Some on social media say they have had no post for nearly a week, and were being fobbed off when making complaints.

One reader said: “We haven’t received any deliveries since last Wednesday and the only information available is the Royal Mail Service updates page that says there are problems!”

But today, Royal Mail have apologised to customers and said they are “working hard to resolve the situation”.

A Royal Mail spokesperson told Nantwich News: “In some areas in Nantwich, we are experiencing some disruption to service due to sickness absence and resourcing issues which we are addressing as quickly as possible.

“Due to the number of staff absent, we have been rotating deliveries in the area so that our customers receive their mail as frequently as possible.

“We apologise to customers for any inconvenience they may experience as we work hard to resolve the situation.

“Anyone who has concerns over the delivery of their mail should contact the Royal Mail customer service team on 03457 740 740 or via the Royal Mail website.”

The organisation said it was hoping to recruit thousands more seasonal staff to ensure deliveries were made on time in run up to Christmas.

“We are getting ready to deliver Christmas, including recruiting around 20,000 seasonal workers to help sort the Christmas post at sites across the UK,” the spokesperson added.

“They will support Royal Mail’s 85,000 permanent postal workers who sort and deliver the mail all year round.”

(Royal Mail van – pic by Alex Borland)