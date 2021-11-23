Santa’s on his way – full Rotary Nantwich routes unveiled

It’s less than five weeks until the big day, and Santa has already unveiled his visits around Nantwich.

Rotary Club of Nantwich have organised their annual Santa Float, with donations made towards local charities.

Santa will be visiting Nantwich on the following dates:

7th December – Shrewbridge Road

8th December – Queen’s Drive (Millfields end)

9th December – Manor Road

13th December – Stapeley, London Road

14th December – Kingsbourne Estate

15th December – Cronkinson East

16th December – Cronkinson West

20th December – Welsh Row

21st December Wellington Road

And Santa will also be outside at the following locations and dates:

10th December – Aldi

11th December – M&S

17th December – Morrisons

18th December – Town Square

23rd December – Town Square.

You can follow him on sleigh tracker