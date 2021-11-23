7 hours ago
Santa’s on his way – full Rotary Nantwich routes unveiled

November 23, 2021
Rotary Club of Nantwich Santa's float

It’s less than five weeks until the big day, and Santa has already unveiled his visits around Nantwich.

Rotary Club of Nantwich have organised their annual Santa Float, with donations made towards local charities.

Santa will be visiting Nantwich on the following dates:

7th December – Shrewbridge Road
8th December – Queen’s Drive (Millfields end)
9th December – Manor Road
13th December – Stapeley, London Road
14th December – Kingsbourne Estate
15th December – Cronkinson East
16th December – Cronkinson West
20th December – Welsh Row
21st December Wellington Road

And Santa will also be outside at the following locations and dates:
10th December – Aldi
11th December – M&S
17th December – Morrisons
18th December – Town Square
23rd December – Town Square.

You can follow him on sleigh tracker

