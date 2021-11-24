Nantwich Town earn draw with last minute leveller at Buxton

Nantwich Town earned a draw away at Buxton thanks to a last minute leveller from Jamie Morgan.
Morgan finished off a fine move as the Dabbers hit the hosts on the counter to clinch a point.
The Dabbers were hoping to return to winning ways after the defeat away at Scarborough.
But they faced a tough task against high-flying Buxton side, who were looking to go top of the table.
Nantwich looked to take the game to the home side, and they did just that with a few good penetrating runs to the home sides defence.
But Buxton came back into the game, and Jamie Ward was causing the away side’s defence all manner of problems.
Twice in 20 minutes he forced Wycherley into action.
Nantwich nearly took the lead with Dan Cockerline’s fine shot narrowly close.
The best chance of the first half fell to Tommy Elliott for Buxton as he hit the crossbar.
The second half started brightly for Nantwich before a hammer blow.
Buxton’s Ward found himself in a bit space, and thumped a shot passed Wycherley to give the home side the lead six minutes after the re-start.
Nantwich’s most dangerous player Cockerline almost equalised straight away but his shot was very well saved by Richardson in the home side’s goal.
The pressure from Nantwich was relentless as first Webb then Malkin had shots that went close.
As the game went on, both sides had chances, with Nantwich pressing more and more.
Then late on Wycherley produced a stunning save to deny Buxton a second goal, which would have sealed the win for the home side.
And seconds later after the best move of the game by Nantwich, Morgan fired home to earn a vital point for the visitors.
In injury time, Buxton captain Josh Granite was sent off for an apparent elbow.
It secured Nantwich a valuable draw in front of a crowd of 710 people
(Words by Adam Bateman, pic by Jonathan White)
