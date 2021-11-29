Nantwich Choral Society – a Family Carol Concert

Our Family Carol Concert is on Saturday 18th December 2021, 6.30 pm at St Mary’s Church, Nantwich. This year it will include the first performance of a new carol, “Angel’s Song”, written by Andrew Mildenhall, a former accompanist of Nantwich Choral Society. In addition there will be a wide range of carols, old and new, to listen to and opportunities to join in. Once again we are delighted to welcome the children from Nantwich Young Voices.

John Naylor – conductor, Simon Russell – organ and piano, Victoria Palethorpe – conductor (Nantwich Young Voices)

Ticket prices: £10 adults, £5 students, accompanied children under 16 free. Tickets available from the Civic Hall, Nantwich, all choir members or at the door. Online tickets available from www.WeGotTickets.com. Further information at www.nantwichchoral.org.uk