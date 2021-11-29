5 hours ago
Nantwich Choral Society – a Family Carol Concert

in Listings November 29, 2021

Our Family Carol Concert is on Saturday 18th December 2021, 6.30 pm at St Mary’s Church, Nantwich. This year it will include the first performance of a new carol, “Angel’s Song”, written by Andrew Mildenhall, a former accompanist of Nantwich Choral Society. In addition there will be a wide range of carols, old and new, to listen to and opportunities to join in. Once again we are delighted to welcome the children from Nantwich Young Voices.
John Naylor – conductor, Simon Russell – organ and piano, Victoria Palethorpe – conductor (Nantwich Young Voices)
Ticket prices: £10 adults, £5 students, accompanied children under 16 free. Tickets available from the Civic Hall, Nantwich, all choir members or at the door. Online tickets available from www.WeGotTickets.com. Further information at www.nantwichchoral.org.uk

