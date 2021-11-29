Nantwich Garden Guild

The next meeting will be held in the Parish Rooms opposite St Mary’s Church on Tuesday 14 December at 7.00pm. The Speaker is Jane Allison and her talk is entitled “Shrubs for all Seasons. New members always welcome.
