Hundreds of HS2 lorry journeys set to add to Nantwich traffic

Heavy duty HS2 construction lorries could be using some of Nantwich’s busiest junctions more than 24 times a day under plans seen by Nantwich News.

HS2 Ltd has applied for permission to use certain routes for lorries – including from Cheerbrook roundabout, Newcastle Road, Elwood Way, and A51 London Road down to Checkley Lane near Bridgemere.

And if granted permission by Cheshire East Council, there will be more than 24 two-way trips by lorries using this route every day.

Residents in the Stapeley, Wybunbury and Checkley areas have received letters from Cheshire East Council in recent days highlighting the plans.

Many have already lodged objections.

Cheerbrook Roundabout, Elwood Way/Newcastle Road lights, and A51 London Road/Elwood Way lights are often log-jammed in peak times.

Lorries over 7.5 tonnes would be travelling between the M6 junction 16 down the A500 to Cheerbrook roundabout and then down the A51 London Road to a number of different HS2 compounds based off Checkley Lane and Den Lane, near Wrinehill.

Additional proposed routes include sending lorries through Wybunbury, up and down Bridge Street and Wrinehill Road.

An alternative route from junction 15 of M6 has been proposed via Woore and Bridgmere.

There will be 13 HS2 construction sites and compounds in South Cheshire as part of the construction.

These include at Checkley lane, Den Lane, Blakenhall, Newcastle Road, Heath Farm, Basford and Chorlton.

One resident, who has objected and lives at Stapeley Gardens off London Road, said: “We have raised objections, such as the amount of traffic presently.

“The Government is encouraging cycle use, heavy vehicles are dangerous to cyclists.

“In many parts of the route the width of road is very narrow.

“Many children walk with parents, and there is already high traffic pollution.

“Why the route has to come this way? Surely via Betley could take some of the wagons to Checkley.

“These are lorries over 7.5 tonnes vehicle movements to exceed 24 two way trips each day.”

Another resident said: “The route is a single carriageway and many properties are close to the route.

“The route is also lined with footpaths (especially near the Stapeley Gardens Estate) where many

children walk to school.

“It is already very busy with waiting traffic at peak times. How do you propose to keep pedestrians safe? What about the environmental impact on the air quality on this route?”

Full details of the application, including a list of roads and lanes proposed to be used by construction traffic, and maps can be found here.

And a table breaking down the proposed route of lorries to each of the HS2 construction sites in South Cheshire is also available here.

HS2 needs planning permission because there are to be more than the normally permitted 24 lorry movements every day.

Residents have until December 22 to submit their views on the proposals.

Cheshire East Council has set a target decision date of January 4, 2022.