Acton Christmas Tree Festival to make welcome return

The indoor ‘Christmas Tree Festival’ returns to St Mary’s Church on Monks Lane in Acton this weekend, writes Jonathan White.

The Christmas Tree Festival takes place on Saturday December 11 (10am-4:30pm) and Sunday December 12 (12-5pm).

Each day of the festival will give visitors a chance to see a forest of beautifully dressed Christmas trees.

The trees have all been sponsored and decorated by parishioners, local societies, and local businesses.

Visitors are asked to respect social distancing, wear a face covering and use hand sanitiser while entering and leaving the church.

The same weekend also sees an evening concert on Saturday and a Christmas walk on Sunday – see details below.

Other future events at St Mary’s Church:

– Saturday 11th December 2021 (7:30pm) – fund-raising ‘Make Time for our Christmas Concert’ featuring the Acton Operatic Society. Proceeds from the concert will go towards essential maintenance of the clock on the east side of the sandstone tower of St Mary’s Church. Tickets cost £10 and are available from staff at the weekly ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café (see details below). Alternatively, call Stephan on 01270-624135, or Joyce on 01270-624158

– Sunday 12th December (1:30pm) – Christmas Walk of 2.5 miles through the grounds of Dorfold Hall, with kind permission of the Roundell family, to give a unique opportunity to view the exterior of Hall and a walk up its driveway, and then continue onto the Aqueduct and Nantwich Basin, before returning to Acton via the Shropshire Union Canal towpath. For further information please phone Nick Harley, Lead Walker, on 01270-620612 or 07710983125.-Sunday 19th December – 10am Messy Church Nativity, 5pm Carol Service.

– Friday 24th December – Christmas Eve – 4:30pm Crib Service, 11:30pm Midnight Communion.-Saturday 25th December – Christmas Day – 11am Communion.-‘Tea at the Tower’ – run by church volunteers and takes place every Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm) throughout the year. Hot drinks and cakes are available.

Donations are gratefully received.

All the events raise valuable funds for St Mary’s Church, a Grade 1 listed building.

A representative from St Mary’s Church, Acton said, “There is something for everyone this Christmas at Acton Church – so, do come along: wear your Christmas jumper if you like!”