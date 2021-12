A woman had to be cut free from wreckage after a van and car crashed near Tarporley.

Fire crews were able to free the victim from a van which had collided with a car on the Kelsall Bypass.

It happened at around 9.20am today (December 8) on the Kelsall Bypass, Tarporley.

The woman was then taken to hospital by paramedics to be assessed.

Cheshire Fire Service firefighters also made the van safe.