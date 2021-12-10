Family of murdered Nantwich dad “live in fear” despite latest conviction

The family of murdered Nantwich dad Brian Waters say they have “lived in fear of reprisals” for 18 years since he was killed.

Mr Waters was tortured and executed at a disused barn in Tabley in a dispute over drugs.

His two children were forced to witness the killing and his wife was kidnapped from their Stapeley home and also taken to the scene.

A fourth man Christopher Guest More Jr, who had been on run for 16 years, was convicted of his murder at Chester Crown Court today (December 9).

In a statement, Brian’s family said: “We are delighted with the guilty verdict and pleased that Christopher Guest More Jr is finally facing justice for his part in the horrific murder of a loving husband and father.

“What happened at Burnt House Farm on 19 June 2003 has had a significant and long-lasting effect on our family.

“We will never be able to forget events of that day and, even now, more than 18 years down the line, we feel the pain on a daily basis with constant flashbacks.

“We have remained a close-knit family and have provided much-needed support to each other.

“But this has been an isolating experience for us and not only have we lived in fear of reprisals we have also struggled to trust others as we normally would.

“It’s similar to the feelings people have experienced in the current COVID crisis – not being able to leave their home and having to stay inside to feel safe. We have been living like that for more than 18 years.

“But we never gave up hope and the verdict today marks the end of an incredibly painful journey in our lives.

“We would now ask that our privacy is respected and we are left alone as a family as we try and move forward with the next chapter.

“We would like to thank detectives from Cheshire Constabulary, the prosecution team and everyone else involved in the case for all of their hard work and tireless and extensive investigations, which now span more than 18 years.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to the Family Liaison Officers for their help, advice and support over the years.”