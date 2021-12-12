42 mins ago
Nantwich mum scoops £5,000 Aldi golden ticket

in Human Interest / News December 12, 2021
Sian Walker - Aldi golden ticket

A Nantwich mum has scooped a £5,000 golden ticket in a competition run by supermarket Aldi.

Sian Walker found the £5k ticket hidden in Aldi’s Dairyfine Golden Giveaway chocolate bars.

The 43-year-old is just one of 25 winners nationwide and claimed her prize after picking up the chocolate bar with her son at the Aldi Station Road store in Nantwich.

Sian said: “I couldn’t believe it!

“I first picked up one of the smaller bars of chocolate then swapped it for the larger one to share with my son.

“We were joking around pretending we had won and then when we opened it up it was such a surprise to see the golden ticket inside!

“It’s such an amazing gift and has come just in time for helping us build our dream extension on our home.

“Thank you so much Aldi, this really is going to make such a big difference!”

For hopefuls looking to join Sian in her victory, 22 tickets remain to be found worth £5,000 or £10,000.

To enter, buy one of Aldi’s giant 800g bars of Dairyfine milk chocolate.

If the bar purchased contains a ticket, the shopper will be eligible to claim the value of the cash prize written on the ticket.

Visit www.aldi.co.uk/goldengiveaway. Terms and conditions apply

