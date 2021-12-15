Cockerline double as Nantwich Town beat Altrincham in Cheshire Cup

A Dan Cockerline double helped Nantiwch Town to a 3-2 victory over National League side Altrincham in the Cheshire Senior Cup Second Round.
The hosts took the lead in just 34 seconds as Altrincham skipper Josh Hancock slotted the ball past Wycherley.
But Nantwich heads did not drop, and it seemed to galvanise the players.
They soon took control of the midfield with the experience of David Vaughan coming to the fore.
Another early blow for Dabbers was the loss of Casper Hughes through injury, Joel Stair coming on in his place.
Heath and Cockerline linked up well in attach and soon Cockerline was in the right place at the right time to tap home the equalising goal after a shot had been saved by Gould.
The home side regained the lead thanks to a sensational goal by Ben Pringle.
He cut inside and fired into the top of Wycherley’s goal, leaving the keeper with no chance.
Shortly before the half time whistle, a wonderful cross found substitute Stair who stooped for a low diving header to beat Gould and make it 2-2.
And then in first-half stoppage time, excellent pressing by the Dabbers forced an error and Cockerline found himself in front of goal to slot home for a 3-2 lead at the break.
After the break the hosts pressed but Cockerline could have had a hat-trick. Twice he spun his marker in the box, only to see his efforts go inches wide.
Altrincham brought on former Crewe Alex star Ryan Colclough and he had an immediate impact, as he had a couple of shots that were first saved by Wycherley and then deflected wide for a corner.
Nantwich defended resolutely, well marshalled by captain Josh Langley.
And Altrincham could not find a way to create clear-cut openings.
A late Tom Peers header deep into injury time missed and Nantwich held on for a historic win.
The Dabbers go on to face former league side Stockport County in the next round.
(Report by Adam Bateman)
