5 hours ago
Cockerline double as Nantwich Town beat Altrincham in Cheshire Cup
6 hours ago
Nantwich racing driver Jordan Witt returns to Hankook 24h Dubai
2 days ago
Police appeal after man seriously assaulted in Nantwich
3 days ago
Nantwich mum scoops £5,000 Aldi golden ticket
3 days ago
Midfielder Matt Bell re-signs for Nantwich Town
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Cockerline double as Nantwich Town beat Altrincham in Cheshire Cup

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport December 15, 2021
Dan Cockerline double against Altrincham

A Dan Cockerline double helped Nantiwch Town to a 3-2 victory over National League side Altrincham in the Cheshire Senior Cup Second Round.

The hosts took the lead in just 34 seconds as Altrincham skipper Josh Hancock slotted the ball past Wycherley.

But Nantwich heads did not drop, and it seemed to galvanise the players.

They soon took control of the midfield with the experience of David Vaughan coming to the fore.

Another early blow for Dabbers was the loss of Casper Hughes through injury, Joel Stair coming on in his place.

Heath and Cockerline linked up well in attach and soon Cockerline was in the right place at the right time to tap home the equalising goal after a shot had been saved by Gould.

The home side regained the lead thanks to a sensational goal by Ben Pringle.

He cut inside and fired into the top of Wycherley’s goal, leaving the keeper with no chance.

Shortly before the half time whistle, a wonderful cross found substitute Stair who stooped for a low diving header to beat Gould and make it 2-2.

And then in first-half stoppage time, excellent pressing by the Dabbers forced an error and Cockerline found himself in front of goal to slot home for a 3-2 lead at the break.

After the break the hosts pressed but Cockerline could have had a hat-trick. Twice he spun his marker in the box, only to see his efforts go inches wide.

Altrincham brought on former Crewe Alex star Ryan Colclough and he had an immediate impact, as he had a couple of shots that were first saved by Wycherley and then deflected wide for a corner.

Nantwich defended resolutely, well marshalled by captain Josh Langley.

And Altrincham could not find a way to create clear-cut openings.

A late Tom Peers header deep into injury time missed and Nantwich held on for a historic win.

The Dabbers go on to face former league side Stockport County in the next round.

(Report by Adam Bateman)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Show all of Latest Listings