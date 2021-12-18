REVIEW: “Immaculate” by Nantwich Players

Nantwich Players latest production is Immaculate by Oliver Lansley.

Directed by Bethany Gail, Immaculate tells the story of Mia, a young woman who wakes up one morning to find out she’s pregnant.

To make the situation even more confusing, the Angel Gabriel turns up and declaring divine parentage.

The situation soon spirals out of control when an ex-boyfriend turns up, and then Lucifer decides he had a part to play in the pregnancy as well.

Be warned, this comedy contains strong language and adult themes, but also lots and lots of laughter.

This was a great piece of theatre, something different from The Players, but I really enjoyed watching it.

The writing is witty and full of wonderful one liners giving a modern take on God, religion and life.

The structure and delivery of the play invites the audience in, and you soon feel like one of Mia’s friends watching the drama unfold, and wondering what could possibly happen next.

All of the cast delivered strong monologues throughout the production. Holly Jones, who played Mia did a superb job.

I thought Chris Fisher who played Gabriel and Don Hirst as Lucifer were both fantastic.

If you’d like to find out more about the Second Coming, Immaculate is running at The Players Theatre, Love Lane until 19th December.

(Review by Claire Faulkner)