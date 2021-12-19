8 hours ago
Villages team up to stage Community Advent window trail

in Shavington / Village News December 19, 2021
advent window trail 1

Residents in Shavington, Weston and Wychwood villages have shown their community spirit by teaming up to organise a community Advent window trail this Christmas.

Sara Randle, Children & Families worker for All Saints’ Church in Weston & St Marks Church in Shavington, has helped organised the event.

She said: “Last year we decided to start the advent trail as a Christmas event that the community could look forward to.

“We were overwhelmed by the response and as soon as the trail finished people were talking about ideas of what they might do for the one next year.

“We couldn’t disappoint and it looks like it is now an annual event!

“In total this year, we have 127 windows on the trail’s which is amazing.”

advent window trail 4

Rev Rachael Griffiths added: “The enthusiasm from the community has just been fantastic.

“We are delighted that so many people have supported our church event and shown real community spirit.”

Windows are very individual and people have chosen their own designs.

There are a real variety of designs ranging from traditional Christmas scenes to Doctor Who and gonks!

Maps can be found and downloaded on the event Facebook page, on All Saints’ & St Mark’s Church website or printed ones can be collected from outside either St Marks Church in Shavington or All Saints Church in Weston.

The trail will be available until December 24.

advent window trail 5

advent window trail 3

advent window trail 2

