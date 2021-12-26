18 hours ago
Minshull Vernon Parish Council grant to Axis Academy

in Church Minshull / Village News December 26, 2021
Artist impression Axis Academy - schools for SEND pupils

Minshull Vernon Parish Council has awarded a £3,500 grant to the Axis Academy to help it develop its sensory garden.

The Axis Academy is a new Special School in the Woolstanwood parish, which is part of the Parish Council’s area.

The work on the garden will be undertaken by the school staff, volunteers and pupils.

It was considered having a wellbeing/sensory garden would benefit the children, the local community and the local habitat, where there was a place for youngsters to relax in a quiet place.

Sensory gardens improve physical fitness, health, mood and cognition.

Gardening and plant care helps children develop motor skills.

Time outdoors, breathing fresh air, and being exposed to sunlight were extremely beneficial to the children’s overall physical health.

Part of the project includes an onsite vegetable allotment, which will hopefully involve the local community.

The Parish Council has also given some litter picking equipment to the school.

Woolstanwood Cllr Phillip Williams said: “This highlights the work and support we as the local Parish Council do within the community.”

Woolstanwood Cllr Brian Silvester said: “The Parish Council has always worked very closely and effectively with our local schools, giving support where we can. This is just the latest example.”

