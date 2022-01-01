New Couples Social Group for Active Retirees

We are a very active retired professional pair, who wish to meet like minded couples in the Nantwich area. Have you recently moved here and want to meet new friends, but not necessarily through a formal kind of group?. Perhaps you have been in Nantwich for years, but friends have moved away and you miss them and the fun things you did – like days out, dining out, walking together, or just having a glass of wine and catching up with news of family. We will take on the responsibility of running the new group, like admin and organising etc. and all you have to do is bring enthusiasm, ideas and maybe occasionally some help. So, as part of your new resolutions for 2022, why not contact us and tell us about yourselves, who knows new friends may be one of the great things to do for yourself this coming year.

Email:- [email protected] – we so look forward to hearing from you both.