1 day ago
Nantwich rail passengers urged to check emergency timetable
1 day ago
Nantwich Paralympic star Andrew Small awarded MBE
5 days ago
“Holly Holy Day” Battle of Nantwich 2022 cancelled, organisers announce
5 days ago
Nantwich Town earn draw at Stafford after late fightback
6 days ago
33,000 working days lost to Covid among NW ambulance staff
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

New Couples Social Group for Active Retirees

in Listings January 1, 2022

We are a very active retired professional pair, who wish to meet like minded couples in the Nantwich area. Have you recently moved here and want to meet new friends, but not necessarily through a formal kind of group?. Perhaps you have been in Nantwich for years, but friends have moved away and you miss them and the fun things you did – like days out, dining out, walking together, or just having a glass of wine and catching up with news of family. We will take on the responsibility of running the new group, like admin and organising etc. and all you have to do is bring enthusiasm, ideas and maybe occasionally some help. So, as part of your new resolutions for 2022, why not contact us and tell us about yourselves, who knows new friends may be one of the great things to do for yourself this coming year.
Email:- [email protected] – we so look forward to hearing from you both.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Show all of Latest Listings