3 hours ago
Nantwich Town Council to set up Climate Change Working Party
5 hours ago
CEC seek sponsors for new primary school near Shavington
2 days ago
Yobs pelt A500 traffic with bricks from bridge in Willaston
2 days ago
Ansa gives bin collection update for Cheshire East residents
2 days ago
Nantwich man jailed after police seize kilo of cocaine from vehicle
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town Council to set up Climate Change Working Party

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics January 6, 2022
climate change - flooding in nantwich

Councillors in Nantwich are to create a Climate Change Working Party after declaring a Climate Emergency on behalf of the town.

Councillors say it is in recognition of the climate and environment crisis facing the world.

Nantwich has been hit by extreme weather conditions causing flooding in recent years.

The new Climate Change Working Party (CCWP) will include two Town councillors and key figures from the community.

It will be tasked with considering the climate change impact on Nantwich and bring forward recommendations for actions to reduce the carbon footprint of the council and the town.

The Town Council also says it will review its actions within the “Strategic Corporate Plan” which forms the Town Council’s plans to 2023.

Cllr Stuart Bostock, Mayor of Nantwich and member of the CCWP, said: “I am delighted that councillors voted in favour of declaring a climate emergency.

“There are voluntary groups forming in the town keen to work towards a sustainable future, such as Sustainable Nantwich.

“And it is so important that Nantwich Town Council and the community come together so that as a town we can do whatever we can to help solve this world situation which will affect us all.”

FLOODS in Nantwich

Floods in Nantwich

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
Show all of Latest Listings