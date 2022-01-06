Nantwich Town Council to set up Climate Change Working Party

Councillors in Nantwich are to create a Climate Change Working Party after declaring a Climate Emergency on behalf of the town.

Councillors say it is in recognition of the climate and environment crisis facing the world.

Nantwich has been hit by extreme weather conditions causing flooding in recent years.

The new Climate Change Working Party (CCWP) will include two Town councillors and key figures from the community.

It will be tasked with considering the climate change impact on Nantwich and bring forward recommendations for actions to reduce the carbon footprint of the council and the town.

The Town Council also says it will review its actions within the “Strategic Corporate Plan” which forms the Town Council’s plans to 2023.

Cllr Stuart Bostock, Mayor of Nantwich and member of the CCWP, said: “I am delighted that councillors voted in favour of declaring a climate emergency.

“There are voluntary groups forming in the town keen to work towards a sustainable future, such as Sustainable Nantwich.

“And it is so important that Nantwich Town Council and the community come together so that as a town we can do whatever we can to help solve this world situation which will affect us all.”