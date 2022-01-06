Two new employers move in to Hurleston Business Park sites

9 hours ago
Hurleston Business Park site

The former Car Transplants site at Hurleston Business Park has been re-let to two major employers.

Reaseheath College and Blue Machinery Ltd have signed deals for use of buildings and yard area of the site off the A51 near Nantwich.

Acting on behalf of Carlton Holdings, chartered surveyor and commercial estate agent Legat Owen has relet Hurleston Business Park in Nantwich, Cheshire, to two major occupiers.

The 5.5 acre site was occupied by Synetiq (formerly Car Transplants) before the company relocated to Winsford.

The buildings have been re-let to nearby Reaseheath College on a 15-year lease for its new Reaseheath Engineering Apprenticeship Academy.

The college has invested £250,000 into upgrading the facilities and installing state-of-the-art training equipment in the engineering workshops.

It is the UK’s first bus and coach engineering academy, created in partnership with First Bus.

The college has also moved its Construction Plant Apprenticeships training hub to the Hurleston Road site.

The yard area of 2.46 acres is on a 10-year lease to Blue Machinery (Central) Ltd.

This will be used for the distribution and repairs of capital equipment used in the construction, quarrying, demolition, scrap and ports industries.

Both deals were brokered through commercial property agents Legat Owen and Carlton Holdings.

Graeme Lavery, Reaseheath Vice Principal (Finance and Resources), said: “Working with Legat Owen, we have been able to acquire the lease of a first-class site which is ideally located and suited to the delivery of engineering apprenticeship training, particularly in the growing area of green technology, which is core to the businesses of our industry partners.”

First Bus Group B apprentices with Simon Bishop[4] (1)

First Bus Group B apprentices with Simon Bishop

Pat McGeary, Chairman at Blue Machinery (Central), added: “Locating and securing this site so quickly to meet a January deadline has enabled us to enter 2022 with a new product line and create up to 15 jobs immediately.”

Andy Butler, Director at Legat Owen, said: “Sites with this potential rarely come forward in this area.

“By splitting the site, we have been able to agree deals with two excellent occupiers which both provide strong covenants for our client.”

