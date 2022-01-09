15 hours ago
Wistaston resident’s Christmas house raises money for charity

in Village News / Wistaston January 9, 2022
Christmas Donation box for Children with Cancer UK on front wall (1)

A Wistaston resident who decorated his house in Christmas lights has raised hundreds of pounds for charity, writes Jonathan White.

For the fifth consecutive year Allyn Nightingale dressed up his bungalow and driveway on Rope Bank Avenue in Wistaston.

It featured bells, baubles, thousands of different coloured lights, and lit-up trees and characters including snowmen, reindeer, and penguins.

There were also life size cut-outs of Santa Claus and Mrs Claus under the mistletoe with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and other reindeer.

And there were wrapped presents ready to be delivered, along with The Snowman and James from the British animated television film, and Olaf from Disney’s Frozen movie.

There was a donation box on their front wall to raise money for charity Children with Cancer UK.

The charity raises and invests money for vital specialist research to save the lives of every child with cancer.

Allyn raised a total of £302.20, which means he has raised more than £1,200 over the past five years.

He chose to raise money for Children with Cancer UK each year because he had been decorating his bungalow for many years just for fun.

However, his son Simon Benbow decided to run the London Marathon in 2019 for Children with Cancer UK and asked if Allyn would help with his fundraising, so that’s how it all began.

Allyn said: “I would like thank everyone who has donated to this wonderful cause.

“The generosity over the last five years has been overwhelming, long may it continue.”

Lit-up characters in front of the house (1)

Lit-up snowman character (1)

Lights fantastic - christmas Wistaston fundraiser

