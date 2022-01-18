Crewe and Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan is thought to be among a group of Tory MPs considering submitting letters of “no confidence” in Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It’s believed Dr Mullan attended two meetings today and yesterday as part of the so-called “pork pie plot”.

A group of around 20 MPs that were first elected in 2019 are said to have met to talk about what to do after the damaging revelations about Downing Street parties during Covid lockdowns.

And it’s suggested that as a group, they could submit their letters to Sir Graham Brady after Prime Minister’s Questions tomorrow (Wednesday).

When asked, sources did not deny Dr Mullan was among the 20 MPs.

Dr Mullan has so far not spoken publicly on the Downing Street parties scandal gripping Westminster.

Crewe and Nantwich Labour Party last week joined calls for Dr Mullan to make clear his stance on Boris Johnson, who has faced calls to resign over the scandal.

But tonight he told Nantwich News: “I am not going to comment on press speculation. I have made it clear to Government I will do what I think is right.

“I won’t take lectures off a local Labour Party that tried to make Jeremy Corbyn Prime Minister.”

It is not clear at this stage how many of the 20 MPs will go through with it, and whether it will reach the 54 letters needed to trigger a leadership contest.

Six MPs have spoken publicly about submitting letters of no confidence.

It comes as the Prime Minister denied being warned that a drinks party in Downing Street garden would break lockdown rules.

“Nobody warned me that it was against the rules. I would have remembered that,” the BBC reports Mr Johnson as saying today.

Former aide Dominic Cummings claims he warned Mr Johnson at the time, and has accused him of misleading MPs about it.