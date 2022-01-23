1 day ago
South Cheshire adventure park BeWILDerwood to reopen

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews January 23, 2022
BeWILDerwood Cheshire - Sky Maze - Will Epps Photography

Cheshire’s outdoor adventure park, BeWILDerwood, is reopening this February, writes Courtney Davies.

The woodland park is reopening on February 19 next to Cholmondeley Castle, off the A49.

Guests can expect zip wires, slides, face painting and storytelling shows.

And this year the park has a new play structure, The Towering Treetop Tangles.

Park manager Hannah Monteverde said: “After such a fantastic opening last year, the Twiggle Team can’t wait to reopen and bring even more BeWILDerwood magic to the area.

“As well as our famous Slippery Slides, Wobbly Zip Wires and Storytelling Shows we are also excited for visitors to explore our new play structure, The Towering Treetop Tangles.”

The new Towering Treetop Tangles will feature high-level walkways and platforms.

BeWILDerwood Cheshire first opened in spring last year to encourage children and their families to enjoy traditional and imaginative outdoor play.

The multi-million-pound investment is based on the book series by author and creator Tom Blofeld.

It will be open during school holidays and on weekends 10am – 5pm, before opening every day from April 2.

You can find tickets here https://www.bewilderwood.co.uk

( Pic by Will Epps Photography)

