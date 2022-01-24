George & Dragon move third with win over Willaston

George & Dragon beat Willaston White Star to move third in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division.
They cruised to a 0-5 victory thanks to goals from Andy Houston (2), Nick Newman, Joe Duckworth and Olly McDonough.
The result moves George & Dragon up to third place in the table, even though they have only played five league games.
Talbot beat Cheshire Cheese 2-1, thanks to strikes from Ryan Moss and Luke Robinson. Dale Campbell replied for the visitors.
Second placed Betley beat NHB 2-0 with goals from Danny Lavalette and Gareth Ratcliffe.
Raven Salvador had a good win 4-1 against Winnington SC, with goals from Jason Nolan (2), Robsan Osman and Tom Edge. Shaun Bradley netted for the visitors.
In Division One, the top two teams met at Audlem, and the home side beat Winsford Over 3-2 in a feisty game to strengthen their position at the top of the table.
The youthful visitors took an early lead with a goal from Will Igoe following an excellent build up.
Audlem were then awarded an indirect free kick in the penalty area following inappropriate language to the referee the offender being sin binned.
Nick Gregory netted and later added a further two goals to complete his hat-trick.
Audlem also missed a penalty kick. Tom Stanton scored the other Winsford Over goal to continue his excellent scoring run.
Cooper Buckley beat White Horse 2-5 with goals from Tristan Sword (2), Ashley Edwards, Luke Gillan and Matt King.
The visitors were 0-4 up at half-time, but The Horse staged a decent comeback to make it 2-4 with goals from Tom Royle and Dan Walford, before a late goal for the visitors settled the game.
Ruskin Park battled hard against Nantwich Pirates, and scored through Jarvis Jones and Joe Lightfoot, but the Pirates ran out 2-10 winners with goals from Wayne Garnett (2), Joey Hilton (2), Luke Dunlea, Sam Cadwallader, Sam Rogers and Keiron Jones.
A goal apiece for father and son combination Andy and Mikey Truan completed the scoring.
Sandbach Town beat JS Bailey 5-2, their goals coming from Matt Dalton, Henry Baker, Lewis Renshaw, Jake Holland and Harrison Bostock.
The JS Bailey goals were scored by Greg Shepherd and Tobias Dickson.
Princes Feathers beat Leighton FC 2-1, with Ethan Stockall netting both their goals.
