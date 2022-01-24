2 hours ago
PIC SPECIAL: Holly Holy Day celebrates 50th anniversary
6 hours ago
Nantwich third bottom after narrow defeat away at Basford
2 days ago
Second bird flu warning with another South Cheshire outbreak
3 days ago
CEC councillors told NOT to use ward budgets for gritting
3 days ago
Nantwich pet pooch Beans is top dog on TikTok!
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

New @lovelynantwich image sharing platform grows in popularity

in Environment / Human Interest / News January 24, 2022
@lovelynantwich - church

Nantwich people are being invited to share their love for the town by submitting their pictures to a rapidly growing social media platform.

Images that sum up the beauty, history and character of Nantwich are sought by organisers of @LovelyNantwich followed by thousands on Facebook, Twitter and and Instagram.

Founder Jonathan Welford said: “So many people, residents and visitors alike, post their images of Nantwich on social so we decided to give them an outlet for their creativity by launching the daily Nantwich 365 photography feature running across our platforms.

“To take part, simply log onto Facebook and Direct Message us your pictures with tagline. We will do the rest.

“We began on January 1 and the feedback has been really positive. Lots of engagement and nice comments.

“We’re thrilled as @LovelyNantwich was set up to share all things good about our town.

“We’re not looking for award-winning imagery or knowledge of camera wizardry just scenes that ‘say’ Nantwich.

“They may capture picturesque locations or quirky historic features about town.

“It’s not a competition just an opportunity to share the love and raise spirits as we enter another pandemic year.”

Nantwich365 will end in December with a display of images at a town centre venue.

So far St Mary’s Church, Nantwich Lake and the River Weaver and its wildlife have been popular subjects.

As the seasons change they will provide further inspiration.

Jonathan added: “Over the past two years our lovely town and its community have been the source of comfort for so many.

“We are blessed with beautiful scenery and walks on our doorstep. Our town is a place where people want to live, work and set up business. Let’s shout out about that in 2022.”

Nantwich365 welcomes pictures of the town and surrounds.

Visit @LovelyNantwich to see a gallery of January’s submissions so far.

@lovelynantwich - marina

@lovelynantwich - canal in winter

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Show all of Latest Listings