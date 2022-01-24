New @lovelynantwich image sharing platform grows in popularity

Nantwich people are being invited to share their love for the town by submitting their pictures to a rapidly growing social media platform.

Images that sum up the beauty, history and character of Nantwich are sought by organisers of @LovelyNantwich followed by thousands on Facebook, Twitter and and Instagram.

Founder Jonathan Welford said: “So many people, residents and visitors alike, post their images of Nantwich on social so we decided to give them an outlet for their creativity by launching the daily Nantwich 365 photography feature running across our platforms.

“To take part, simply log onto Facebook and Direct Message us your pictures with tagline. We will do the rest.

“We began on January 1 and the feedback has been really positive. Lots of engagement and nice comments.

“We’re thrilled as @LovelyNantwich was set up to share all things good about our town.

“We’re not looking for award-winning imagery or knowledge of camera wizardry just scenes that ‘say’ Nantwich.

“They may capture picturesque locations or quirky historic features about town.

“It’s not a competition just an opportunity to share the love and raise spirits as we enter another pandemic year.”

Nantwich365 will end in December with a display of images at a town centre venue.

So far St Mary’s Church, Nantwich Lake and the River Weaver and its wildlife have been popular subjects.

As the seasons change they will provide further inspiration.

Jonathan added: “Over the past two years our lovely town and its community have been the source of comfort for so many.

“We are blessed with beautiful scenery and walks on our doorstep. Our town is a place where people want to live, work and set up business. Let’s shout out about that in 2022.”

Nantwich365 welcomes pictures of the town and surrounds.

Visit @LovelyNantwich to see a gallery of January’s submissions so far.