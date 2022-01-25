Crewe & Nantwich RUFC Academy beat Eccles 36-0

Crewe & Nantwich RUFC Senior Academy Colts hit the top of their Halbro league with a thumping win over Eccles, writes Pete Evans.

From the Kick-off, Crewe’s attack put Eccles on the back foot and saw Crewe well established in their territory.

Crewe’s patience and control paid off, putting Eccles under pressure in their own 22, where Joshua Sourbutts was quickest to react to the referee’s whistle.

He took a swift tap penalty and rampaged through a startled Eccles defence to get the first points on the board.

As the game developed, both sides caught the attention of the referee, as Eccles started to gain and hold field position.

Strong defence saw Crewe repel a number of the visitors’ efforts, eventually forcing a turnover that Adam Deegan carried strongly up field with excellent support from Dan Mckenna.

As the ball went through hands, some sort of misdemeanour took place which meant the subsequent try was disallowed.

However, Crewe managed to stay in the Eccles 22, forcing a fumble in the Eccles set piece.

A cross-field kick from Lynch was picked up by Olly Hollins, who carried hard before offloading to Jacob who was running a great line that got him over the line for the second try.

Logan kicked the extras for a 12–0 lead.

From the restart Eccles tried to contain their hosts as the forwards engaged in a series of scrums that were hard fought by both sides.

Crewe gained territory to set up a kick by Tom from a strongly held scrum which was collected and worked through the hands.

It set up a powerful run by Deegan to score the third try of the half and a lead of 17–0 at the break.

As the second half began, the referee’s patience was tested by both sides and the game slowed.

Crewe forwards kept up the pressure on Eccles, giving the backs a solid platform to work from.

Logan kicked for position, which was returned by the Eccles left winger.

He made good yards but as he took contact he lost control of the ball.

Tom Ryle spotted the space and kicking through allowed Logan to collect and go over for a fourth score, also adding the extras to see Crewe lead 24–0.

The referee was still not happy with Crewe’s discipline on offside and it was Olly Joyce in the firing line who received a yellow card for collapsing a maul.

Eccles would have been hoping for some return during the yellow card, however Crewe coaches used the bench well to keep the intensity up.

A returning Joyce led a kick chase into the Eccles 22, forcing a turnover that he collected and got over the line for 29–0.

With the clock running down, Crewe kept pushing as the forwards continued to battle to keep territory.

Alfie Johnson took a quick tap and go to dot down for Crewe’s sixth try that Lynch converted.

Eccles still pulled out all the stops to push into the Crewe and force a penalty, that they hoped would get them some points on the board.

But a well struck kick drifted slightly wide was the last play of the game.

Victory takes Senior Colts to the top of the league.

(Images by Tony Pennance)