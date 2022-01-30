Nantwich match ball presentation for family of late Phil Johnson

The match ball sponsorship of Nantwich Town’s game with Ashton United came from the family of the late Phil Johnson, writes Jonathan White.
Phil was the club’s press officer during the Dabbers’ rise from the depths of the NW Counties League to the cusp of the Conference North.
Previously Non-League correspondent for BBC Radio Stoke, Phil’s gravelly tones were a perfect pitch for the football airwaves.
And when he hung up his mic, he brought his love for the game to Jackson Avenue.
With typical enthusiasm, he took up the new role of press officer – perfect timing as his professionalism and passion was used to great effect as the Dabbers came under the national spotlight in lifting the FA Vase in 2006.
His warm humour would always light up a cold afternoon at a North West Counties League outpost.
And the words he crafted never failed to do justice to the players or the occasion.
Never any need for spin – just true authenticity.
“It was a real privilege to have Phil around the club,” recalls former Secretary Bernard Lycett.
“He knew the game inside out and you couldn’t have hoped to meet a nicer guy – a true friend.”
Six of Phil’s family members were in attendance at Saturday’s match and there was a pre-match presentation where his family present the match ball to officials.
