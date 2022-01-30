4 hours ago
10-man Nantwich Town stage fightback in 2-2 draw with Ashton United
1 day ago
Former foster carers targeted in Cheshire East recruitment bid
3 days ago
Covid among children in Cheshire East on rise again, says health chief
3 days ago
Car maker Bentley unveils huge electric vehicle plan for Crewe factory
4 days ago
Rail campaigners welcome Bill for next HS2 phase Crewe to Manchester
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Texas to play Delamere Forest Live in Cheshire in June

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews January 30, 2022
Sharleen Spiteri - Texas (1)

Texas will be playing at Delamere Forest in Cheshire as part of Forest Live, writes Courtney Davies.

Texas, formed in Glasgow by singer Sharleen Spiteri and bassist Johnny McElhone, will be playing at the event in June.

They have been confirmed as the final headline act for the event on Sunday June 19.

Sharleen Spiteri said: “We last played a Forest Live show in 2011 so for us it’s a welcome return to be performing our hits in such a beautiful setting.

“We hope to see you there.”

Delamere Forest Live runs from the June 16-19 and is ran by Forestry England, who have been looking after the nation’s forests for one hundred years.

Texas were first brought to people’s attention in 1989 with their debut single, ‘I Don’t Want A Lover’.

But their most recent album ‘Hi’, released in May last year, found the band charting at their highest in the UK in 20 years.

Other artists performing at the venue over the weekend include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Rag’N’Bone Man and Keane.

Over the last 20 years more than 1.9 million people have attended a Forest Live concert.

This has allowed people to enjoy music in major outdoor spaces and woodland areas around the country in an alternative way.

Tickets for the event were released on Friday (January 28) and are available from
https://www.forestryengland.uk/music

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Show all of Latest Listings