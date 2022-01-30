Texas to play Delamere Forest Live in Cheshire in June

Texas will be playing at Delamere Forest in Cheshire as part of Forest Live, writes Courtney Davies.

Texas, formed in Glasgow by singer Sharleen Spiteri and bassist Johnny McElhone, will be playing at the event in June.

They have been confirmed as the final headline act for the event on Sunday June 19.

Sharleen Spiteri said: “We last played a Forest Live show in 2011 so for us it’s a welcome return to be performing our hits in such a beautiful setting.

“We hope to see you there.”

Delamere Forest Live runs from the June 16-19 and is ran by Forestry England, who have been looking after the nation’s forests for one hundred years.

Texas were first brought to people’s attention in 1989 with their debut single, ‘I Don’t Want A Lover’.

But their most recent album ‘Hi’, released in May last year, found the band charting at their highest in the UK in 20 years.

Other artists performing at the venue over the weekend include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Rag’N’Bone Man and Keane.

Over the last 20 years more than 1.9 million people have attended a Forest Live concert.

This has allowed people to enjoy music in major outdoor spaces and woodland areas around the country in an alternative way.

