British Paralympian Sarah Storey to open Nantwich leisure centre

Britain’s greatest ever Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey will officially open the newly revamped Nantwich Leisure Centre on February 12.

The Nantwich centre and Barony Sports complex has undergone a £2.1 million investment in partnership with Cheshire East Council.

It includes a new gym extension, indoor group cycling studio, new-look reception and Taste for Life café.

Dame Sarah is recognised for her achievements as a cycling and swimming Paralympic athlete.

She is the most successful and decorated British Paralympian of all time with 17 gold medals.

She will be attending the open day on February 12 for an official opening ceremony and tour of the facility.

Dame Sarah said: “I’m very excited to be opening the new-look Nantwich Leisure Centre and seeing the upgraded facilities.

“Community space to gather and enjoy physical activity and sport are so important.

“Regardless of your current fitness level, community facilities are the bedrock of connecting as people and enjoying time together, as well as setting those who wish to on a sporting path.

“Physical activity is one of our best assets in building a strong and confident society and the commitment made by the partners of this facility shows just how important that is, so it is an honour to have been asked to be involved.”

The open day will also be a chance for the local community to book a tour of the facilities and take part in free taster fitness classes and free personal training sessions in the gym.

There will also be discounted membership offers available on the day.

Thomas Barton, Executive Director of Everybody, said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming Dame Sarah Storey to open Nantwich Leisure Centre.

“Her Paralympic achievements are an inspiration to our members and all those within our organisation, as well as her commitment to educating and supporting people on the importance of physical activity and leading a healthy lifestyle.

“We have had fantastic feedback from the Nantwich users so far and this open day gives more people an opportunity to come and try the new cycle studio and gym.”

The new indoor group cycling studio is now open.

It is a bespoke group cycling studio running Les Mills and Everybody instructor-led and virtual classes.

The newly refurbished gym features TechnoGym’s latest range of cardio, resistance and free weight equipment.

The cardio equipment features TechnoGym Live – a new digital user interface designed to inspire people to embrace exercise and help achieve results in a fun and motivating way.

The new café area provides Taste for Life’s coffee blend as well as hot and cold snacks and lunches.

The café is by the entrance with further seating and social areas overlooking Nantwich’s indoor swimming pools and ground floor fitness studio.

The café is open 9am-3pm on Saturdays and 11am-6pm on weekdays with opening hours increasing with demand.

A second phase to the project will include the changing provision and access to the Outdoor Pool.

For more information about the open day event and to book your membership tours, free taster classes and more visit https://everybody.org.uk/locations/nantwich/ or call 01270 685590.