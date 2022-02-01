Crewe car meet features more than 100 vehicles

The first monthly ‘Off the rails car meet’ of 2022 took place at the Crewe Heritage Centre, writes Jonathan White.

The event was free entry and featured more than 100 cars, vans, trucks, and motorbikes.

Cars, vans, and trucks were on display outdoors and inside the Centre’s Exhibition Hall with manufacturers including Alfa Romeo, Audi, Bentley, Bentley, BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Citroen, Daimler, Dodge, Ford, GT, Hillman, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lotus, Mazda, MG, Mini, Morris, Mustang, Opel, Plymouth, Porsche, Riley, Rolls Royce, Sprite, Sunbeam, Tesla, Toyota, Triumph, TVR, Vauxhall, Volvo, VW and Wolseley, along with a collection of Crewe-built Whitby Morrison ice cream vans.

Motorbike manufacturers on display included AJS, Harley-Davidson, Laverda, Yamaha and Vespa.

Exhibitors and visitors travelled from Crewe and Nantwich and further afield including Northwich, Macclesfield and Stoke-on-Trent.

A video of the event is available to view on the ‘Krisography Studios’ YouTube channel.

The Crewe Heritage Centre site was also open to visitors including its North Junction Box signal box with raised viewing area, gift shop and café; the Advanced Passenger Train (APT); InterCity 125 High Speed Train (HST); Metrolink tram; Crewe Station A signal box; Exhibition Hall with model railway displays and railway memorabilia; static locomotive displays and miniature railway rides.

All profits raised from the North Junction Box signal box café and gift shop will support the work of Crewe Heritage Centre as an educational charity to invest back into the museum.

Off the rails car meets began at the Crewe Heritage Centre in November 2019.

They were set up by Ken Smith from Crewe to allow owners of European and American cars, vans, trucks, and motorbikes to get-together socially and to display their vehicles for the general public to enjoy.

Ken’s son Lee has taken on the organising of the Off the Rails car meets since late-2021.

The Crewe Heritage Centre is located between the Crewe-Chester and West Coast Mainline on the site of the original Crewe Locomotive Works.

It was officially opened by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, on 24th July 1987 to mark the 150th anniversary of the first train to arrive at Crewe Railway Station in 1837.

A representative from Off the rails car meets said: “We would like to thank everyone for supporting our meet that has grown a lot in the past few years.

“Our first show of 2022 saw us have over 100 vehicles on display.

“Thank you once again to all the Crewe Heritage Centre staff for allowing us to make the most of this fantastic location and to the café and shop staff who were busy all day.

“We look forward to seeing you all at our other monthly meets throughout the year.”

For further information search “Off the rails meet” on Facebook or click https://www.facebook.com/Coffee-at-the-cafe-707872242942015 , https://www.facebook.com/Off-the-rails-meet-104492044506774/ , or visit the Crewe Heritage Centre