Man, 21, arrested over alleged rape in Nantwich alley

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after an alleged assault on a teenage girl in Nantwich.

Police say they were called to reports of alleged sexual assault at 5.15am on Sunday (January 30).

It involved an 18-year-old girl and happened in an alleyway near to Welsh Row in Nantwich.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “A 21-year-old man from Crewe was arrested on suspicion of rape and has since been released on conditional bail.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary online quoting IML 1189610.”