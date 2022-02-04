Parklands Day Nursery in Nantwich celebrates 25 years

A popular nursery in Nantwich is celebrating its silver anniversary after clocking up 25 years.

Parklands Day Nursery, on First Dig Lane in Stapeley, looked very different 26 years ago with only two houses on site enjoying the spacious and beautiful grounds.

But nursery founders Susan Wilson and her daughter Deborah Nettleton set about creating what the nursery now boasts.

Deborah said: “I can vividly remember the nursery plans being drawn up with our architect!

“The foundations being dug and walking around the dried concrete floor areas trying to imagine what it would all look like and if it would all work out okay.

“And here we are all those years later and would like to think that Parklands has been a wonderful part of lots of families’ lives.

“Some of those children now approaching their 30s and many with children of their own!

“We hope that Parklands has been a place where families can leave their children to learn, develop and have fun, but also to feel relaxed and content and part of a different family.

“It was always our intention to maintain a “home from home” environment in such a large nursery and hopefully we have managed to do that and make it a lovely place to be, for adults as well as the children.”

The nursery survived the last couple of years through the pandemic and several lockdowns.

Deborah hailed key members of the team including Jane Mullen-Heath, Gail Charlesworth and Vicky Finnan who she said have been vital in keeping the nursey going.

“Starting their careers as nursery practitioners and now managers, we quite simply would not still be here without them,” she said.

“I want to thank them so much for giving 25 years to Parklands. We would also like to thank every member of our team for being an essential part of the nursery.”

The nursery if planning a celebratory “garden party” in warmer weather with children and their families to mark the 25th birthday.

