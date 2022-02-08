READER’S LETTER: Great British Railways HQ countdown has started

Dear Editor,

The competition to find a new home for the Great British Railways Headquarters is now live and towns and cities from across the United Kingdom are invited to apply.

When the Government announced that the new HQ would be sited outside London last year, I submitted a Notice of Motion to Cheshire East’s full council in October so that all councillors are aware of this unique opportunity for our own historic railway town in Crewe to host the new HQ.

The vote was unanimous and Cheshire East Council was instructed to prepare to ‘hit the ground running’, as soon as the competition was launched.

Well the time has come!

I’ve asked Cheshire East Council to prioritise its expression of Interest by the deadline, 16th March.

Crewe & Nantwich MP Dr Kieran Mullan, has already paved the way, making the case in discussion with relevant ministers and through his own public endorsement in Parliament.

But we need you too!

It’s at the short-listing stage in May, that help from residents, businesses and wider transport partners will be critical, as all are asked through a public vote, to support their preferred location.

In short, it is then that Crewe, our historic and iconic Railway Town, needs YOU!

Yours,

Cllr Janet Clowes

Conservative Group Leader

Cheshire East Council