Nantwich Town fall to defeat at Cheshire rivals Warrington

Nantwich Town could not follow up their fine victory away at Morpeth as they fell to a narrow defeat at Warrington Town, writes Adam Bateman.
Right from the kick off the hosts were dominate.
Captain Josh Amis had a header that flew just over Matthew Gould’s bar in just the first few seconds of the game.
It set the tone for the rest of the half, as a rash foul by Troy Bourne for Nantwich, resulted in him picking up a yellow card.
From the free-kick, Sean Williams’ cross hit Matty Divine who diverted it into his own net in just the fourth minute of the game.
It gave the home side impetus and they attacked in waves for the rest of the first half.
Jordan Buckley and Stefan Mols tested Gould who was in fine form, stopping numerous close range chances.
Nantwich did come close to a leveller though with a Sean Cooke chance in injury time of the first half which was well saved.
The Dabbers improved after the break and they had a penalty claim after just two minutes which was turned down by the referee.
Cooke had another shot from distance that was just about saved by Atherton.
But the game turned against the visitors.
Warrington doubled their lead when a through ball found Jordan Buckley, who held off his defender and shot across Gould into the net.
Williams then had a chance for a third and saw his powerful shot headed away off the goal-line.
Ethan Mitchell’s shot for the Dabbers hit the side netting, before Connor Heath was also denied by a good Atherton save.
in injury time, Heath found himself free in the area and managed to fire home for a Dabbers consolation.
But the whistle went just seconds later and Nantwich left empty-handed.
Next up for Nantwich is Buxton at home on Saturday (February 12).
