Shavington Village Festival to stage “Robinson Crusoe” panto

Shavington Village Festival Committee are to stage their 43rd annual pantomime with “Robinson Crusoe and The Adventures of Skull Island”.

The group return to entertain after two years away from the stage due to the pandemic.

The award-winning local pantomime group returns to offer community theatre during February 22-26.

The swashbuckling tale of Robinson Crusoe continues as he must once again set sail on an epic adventure to rescue Man Friday from hungry cannibals, seek lost pirate treasure and win the heart of the fair Polly Perkins, with

help of larger than life Mother and a host of colourful characters!

Matinee performances will be 2.15pm, evening shows from 7.15pm, all staged at Shavington Academy.

Tickets are available via www.svfc.info or by telephone on 07788160128, £10 for adults and £6 for concessions.