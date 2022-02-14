Nantwich to host its first “Roots Festival” this May

Nantwich’s first Roots Festival – a ‘sister’ festival to Words & Music – is being held this May, writes Courtney Davies.

The new event is taking place over the weekend of May 11-15 a venues like Nantwich Civic Hall and Crown Hotel.

It will be bringing Folk, Roots and Americana music to the town and will feature some internationally known names.

Acts such as Ralph McTell, Fairport Convention, Nancy Kerr and James Fagan, Seth Lakeman and Robert Vincent will be appearing over the weekend.

Robert Vincent will be headlining at The Crown Hotel, Bar & Grill on May 12.

He has previously appeared at Words & Music festival in both 2013 and 2016.

Katie Ellis, an American-born singer-songwriter, will be making her Nantwich Roots debut by supporting the artist.

On Friday May 13, Seth Lakeman will be performing at Nantwich Civic Hall.

The west country folk singer, song writer and instrumentalist released his new album ‘Make Your Mark’, in November 2021.

The singer was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2005 for ‘Kitty Jay’ and his album ‘Freedom Fields’ became his first of six UK Top 40 albums.

Ralph McTell, the composer of the Ivor Novello award winning song ‘Streets of London’, will be performing at Nantwich Civic Hall on Saturday May 14.

He will be touring to promote his latest album ‘Hill of Beans’ and playing other songs from the last 50 years in his career.

Folk duo, Nancy Kerr and James Fagan will also be performing at Nantwich Civic Hall on May 14.

They were the first ever recipients of the “Best Duo” award which they won in 2003 and again in 2011.

Together the pair have toured internationally, however since having two children they have reduced the amount of time they can spend on the road together therefore their duo shows are special events.

FairPort Convention are celebrating their 55th anniversary this year and will performing at the Nantwich Civic Hall on May 15.

They have won a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award and their story has been celebrated with television documentaries.

They will be playing songs from old and new albums, including one’s from their latest release ‘Shuffle & Go’ that came out early 2020.

You can find out more information about acts and tickets here https://wordsandmusicfestival.com/