Man arrested after dog attack leaves woman and child in hospital

in Crime / Incident / News February 20, 2022
dog attack - man with serious injuries - police tape by jayneandd

A woman and teenage boy were injured and their pet killed after a horrific dog attack in a street in Crewe.

Police say a man has been arrested after the incident which happened on Richmond Road and involved a Bullmastiff type dog.

A woman and a teenage boy suffered “non-life threatening injuries” in the attach and both were taken to hospital for further treatment.

Their small dog died as a result of its injuries.

Police said they were forced to destroy the Bullmastiff at the scene because of the “risk posed to the safety of the public”.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control in a public place. He has since been released on conditional bail.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm yesterday (Saturday February 19)

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed or have footage of the incident to get in touch.

Superintendent Myra Ball said: “This is a distressing incident and officers did all they could to bring the dog under control.

“However due to the immediate threat to the public and police, the decision was made to destroy it.

“We know that there were a lot of people in the area that may have taken photographs or video or possibly may have CCTV footage around the time of the incident.

“I would urge anyone who has footage or images to not share them online, but instead please send them in to us as they could be vital in assisting with our investigation.”

Anyone who has CCTV or mobile phone images or footage of the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police by visiting https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or call 101 quoting IML 1205499.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or report it via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

