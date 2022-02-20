1 day ago
One Crewe Sunday game survives weather as Nantwich Pirates draw

in Football / Sport February 20, 2022
Sunday league football - Talbot 1 – 2 Raven Salvador – match abandoned – Sun 13-2-2022 (4)

Just one Crewe Regional Sunday League match went ahead today as the weather took its toll on local football fixtures.

Heavy rain and winds from recent storms Dudley and Eunice caused almost a wipe-out.

The one game that survived on the Barony in Nantwich was Nantwich PJust one Crewe Regional Sunday League match went ahead today as the weather took its toll on local football fixtures.

Heavy rain and winds from recent storms Dudley and Eunice caused almost a wipe-out.irates against Winsford Over 3, who battled out a 2-2 draw in testing conditions.

Winsford took the lead through Will Igoe before Mike Truan equalised to bring the teams level at half-time.

Anthony Broadhurst put the Pirates ahead in the second half before an 85th minute equaliser for Winsford Over 3 through Jamie Dawson brought about a 2-2 draw.

Winsford remain in second place in Division One, but having played three or four more games than their nearest rivals.

Pirates are fourth from bottom bit with games in hand.

The action returns next Sunday February 27 with the following fixtures:

Premier Division
Betley FC v Broadhurst FC
NHB FC v Faddiley
Raven Salvador v Willaston WS
Talbot v George & Dragon
Winnington SC v Cheshire Cheese

Division One
Audlem v Cooper Buckley
JS Bailey v Princes Feathers
Nantwich Pirates v C & N UTD
Sandbach Town v Ruskin Park
Winsford Over 3 v White Horse

