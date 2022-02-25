Politicians hail Reaseheath College for apprenticeships programme

Two senior politicians have paid tribute to Reaseheath College and University Centre in Nantwich and how its apprenticeships are meeting the demands of industry.

Minister of State for Higher & Further Education Michelle Donelan MP, and MP for Eddisbury Edward Timpson both praised Reaseheath’s efforts to deliver transferable and work-ready skills which meet the demands of fast evolving markets.

Their remarks came during a campus visit in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week.

They viewed Reaseheath’s robotic milking parlour and data hub, and heard from Level 2 Stockperson apprentices Oliver Riley and George Matthews, who both work on local farms and who praised their learning experience and, in particular, their supportive lecturers.

The politicians also chatted to apprentice service engineers Emma-Jayne Thompson from Hull, Daniel Stones from Dorset, and Harry Walton from Durham, whose employers had chosen Reaseheath as their preferred trainer.

And they met butchery apprentice Sam Davenport and former horticulture apprentice Mike Slinn, now a Reaseheath skills coach.

Minister Michelle Donelan said: “Reaseheath College and University Centre is cutting- edge in terms of technology and innovation, and I have very much enjoyed meeting the apprentices and hearing first-hand about their experiences.

“Reaseheath has earned a ringing endorsement from me, and I would like to share some of the best practice which I have seen here today with other colleges and apprenticeship providers.”

Mr Timpson said: “Reaseheath is always trying to move forward, to be a leader; to be an innovator and to get ahead of the jobs market so that its apprentices and students are as well-prepared as they can be for successful future careers.

“What we have seen are impressive examples of job-ready and widely transferable skills training which will enable apprentices and students to adapt, change and grow as they move upwardly through the jobs market.”

Reaseheath Principal and CEO Marcus Clinton said: “We have been proud to show off some of our fantastic facilities, describe our partnerships with employers and to turn the spotlight on our talented apprentices and the positive impact which being an apprentice has had on their lives.”