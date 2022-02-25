UPDATE: Man arrested after fatal collision in Nantwich

Police investigating a serious collision near Nantwich in which a man died, have arrested a man.

The three-vehicle crash involved a Honda Accord, a Nissan Pixo and a Land Rover Discovery on the rural lane at Blakelow at around 8.40pm last night (February 24).

Two men and a woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Nissan Pixo, a 59-year-old man from Oakmere, died in hospital.

The female passenger remains in a serious but stable condition.

A man and a woman from the Land Rover Discovery are believed to have minor injuries.

Cheshire Fire say firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to release those trapped in the wreckage after the collision.

Cheshire Police said today a 38-year-old man from Crewe has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

He is currently in custody.

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire police via the website quoting IML 1209531.

